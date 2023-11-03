Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russia's Vasilek Mortar With FPV Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk sector, air reconnaissance fighters of the Offensive Guard's "Steel Border" brigade have used an explosive FPV drone to destroy a 2B9 Vasilek mortar mounted on an Ural off-road vehicle.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective video on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

The enemy mortar was being deployed to fire at Ukrainian positions. However, an FPV drone operator of the border guards hit the ammunition and destroyed the mortar along with the truck, according to the report.

Since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated about 302,420 Russian invaders.