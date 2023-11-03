Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 24 Out Of 38 Russian-Launched Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia used 38 Shahed-136/131 UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile to attack Ukraine on the night of November 2 to 3.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a morning update , Ukrinform reports.
"On the night of November 3, the Russian occupiers launched another strike on Ukraine, using 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile," the update reads.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 24 drones and the Kh-59 missile. Information about the aftermath of the terrorist attack is being clarified.
