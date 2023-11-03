War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 13 Strikes On Enemy Positions In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, November 2, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 13 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a morning update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces launched 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the rocket forces hit a command post, four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, eight artillery pieces, as well as another important enemy target," the update said.

Fifty combat clashes took place across the front in the past day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 70 airstrikes and 93 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Mohrytsi in the Sumy region, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Serebriansky Forestry in the Luhansk region, Vyimka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Pivdenne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Sukhi Yaly, Vodiane and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Respublikanets, Antonivka, Novokairy, Prydniprovske and Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation remains unchanged in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about ten enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman axis.

In the Bakhmut sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to regain ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled about ten attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne,

Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in personnel and equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, supported by aircraft, is attempting to encircle Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the occupiers near the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. There, Ukraine's defense forces repelled about ten enemy attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechystivka and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to regain ground near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces, and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery battles, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.