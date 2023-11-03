               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Attends OTS Heads Of State Council In Astana


11/3/2023 2:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107364834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search