New Marijuana Industry News Site Celebrates The 420 Lifestyle

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Casper, Wyoming Nov 2, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

After years of illegality and stigma, the marijuana business has evolved into a culture of users waiting to take their passion out from the shadows. For those cannabis enthusiasts, 420CanNews launches into the marijuana industry news business, focusing on validating the 420 lifestyle with upbeat news and the curation of all things funny, compelling and life-affirming related to Mary Jane.

The website will track how cannabis is increasingly permeating the lifestyles of Americans both medically and recreationally. With growing acceptance from the public, the editorial priority will be one of spirit, acceptance, and confidence.

“As more states legalize marijuana, its users need an onramp from a secretive lifestyle to one that legitimizes their perspectives,” said Russ Quick, founder of the website.“While bringing the news, we'll also celebrate and affirm this growing 420 lifestyle-one that's as colorful and diverse as any in today's America.”

Feature segments will focus on not only breaking news, culture, and events but also regulations, marijuana business ideas, and political news. Currently, marijuana is a $16.7 billion business and has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%, according to Grand View Research. By 2030, it is projected to be a $72 billion business. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even says that marijuana is the most used federally illegal drug in the United States, with 48.2 million people-or about 18% of Americans-having used it at least once since 2019.

As of October 2023, 40 states and the District of Columbia allow the medical use of the best cannabis products. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have enacted measures to regulate cannabis for non-medical adult use.

“We know that news platformers servicing the cannabis industry are numerous, but we believe we're developing an option that will lure a high percentage of readers to our special take on content,” said Angel Abcede, senior editor of 420CanNews.“And it's a formula the advertisers will want to be a part of.”

The History Behind 420CanNews

Founded by two veterans of the convenience-retail business, both Russell Quick and Angel Abcede have long understood the distribution chain and the importance of media platforms to connect consumers with the products they need. They designed 420CanNews to be a conduit for information, enabling communities to initiate and thrive through the help of marijuana industry news.

For more information, visit 420CanNews for the most credible cannabis news today.