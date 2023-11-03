(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA)

--

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah addressed the Kuwaiti people and whole world three months after Iraq invaded and occupied State of Kuwait. "There is no way to end the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait but by complete and decisive implementation of international, Arab and Islamic resolutions," he said. He added: "The sun of liberation will soon shine on the land of Kuwait and invaders will be defeated." 2005 -- State of Kuwait received from the US five citizens who were locked up in Guantanamo detention facility. Six remained at the US prison.

2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law through which the State guaranteed deposits at local banks.

2009 -- Kuwait SC won the Asian Football Cup after beating Karama SC of Syria 2-1.

2012 -- Kuwait SC won the Asian Football Cup after beating Irbil SC 4-0 in the final match that was held in Irbil, Iraq.

2014 -- Kuwait Government launched Humanitarian Leader slogan for national celebrations for the year 2015 after the UN recognized the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Humanitarian Leader and Kuwait as Humanitarian Center.

2016 -- Yusus Al-Abdulrazzaq of Kuwait topped ranking of the Aquabike World Championship (UIM).

2016 -- State of Kuwait won 35 awards and came first at the Cairo art and media mondial.

2022 -- The Environment Public Authority opened Jahra natural reserve. (end) ag