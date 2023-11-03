Japan's Stimulus Package, Tax Cuts Could Backfire

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a sweeping stimulus package on Thursday, valued at around 17 trillion yen (about US$113 billion), aimed at addressing the country's rising costs of living.
It's also aimed, most probably, at improving his administration's falling popularity. The approval rating for his cabinet dropped 9 percentage points from September to 33%, according to a poll Nikkei and TV Tokyo conducted. That was the lowest since he took office in October 2021.
The heart of this initiative includes an estimated 5 trillion yen in temporary cuts to income and residential taxes, as well as cash handouts to low-earning households.
While this proposal has gained attention and support, it has also faced legitimate criticism.
Like many, I believe that these measures could be risky at a time when inflation is proving to be stickier than expected.
