Meeting Of Council Of Fms Of OTS Starts In Astana (PHOTO)


11/3/2023 1:07:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3 . A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States has started in Astana, Trend reports via OTS page on X.

10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started today in Astana.

It is anticipated that it will sign international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be shifted to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

