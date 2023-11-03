               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Addresses Meeting Of Fms Of OTS In Astana


11/3/2023 1:07:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has addressed the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which is being held today in Astana, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search