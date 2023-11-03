(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 2, 2023 5:57 am - Signs MoU with RailTel Corporation of India to expand rural connectivity; to cover 1000 tier III cities and rural areas in the next 1000 days

LifeSigns announces first-of-its-kind AI-powered uninterrupted health monitoring solution to monitor patients anywhere in India

LifeSigns, among India's fast-growing health tech companies, announced the launch of its pioneering technology solution, which will transform access and affordability of timely healthcare to India's most remote rural areas. LifeSigns' solution for the first time, provides 24x7 real-time, uninterrupted streaming of patient data to doctors and healthcare professionals, whether the patient is at home, in the ambulance or at the hospital. The company will now deploy remote patient monitoring solutions in 1000 rural and tier III cities across India, in the next 1000 days.

LifeSigns also announced a strategic partnership with RailTel Corporation, a leading provider of optic fiber network services. LifeSigns will leverage RailTel's optic fiber cable network spanning more than 62,000 km to provide enhanced connectivity across rural India, enabling remote monitoring of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Subramanian, Founder & CEO, LifeSigns said,“At LifeSigns, we are driven by the purpose to make patient vital data, timely accessible and affordable and to leverage next-gen technology to address healthcare disparities in underserved regions. People living in rural and remote areas face 2-3 times higher preventable mortality rate than those who live in urban India. Our technology solution is powered by an advanced alert algorithm to function effectively in India's most remote rural corners, without missing even a single heartbeat of a patient, and this is what makes it unique. We trust that this is another step forward in our mission to ensure equitable healthcare access.”

Speaking on the partnership with RailTel he added,“We are happy to have found a partner in RailTel, the country's one of the largest telecom network infrastructure providers. The partnership will enable us to immediately leverage RailTel's extensive optic fiber networks to be able to implement the solution in rural areas and tier 3 cities. We are thankful to RailTel, for having partnered with us in this mission, to develop the healthcare infrastructure for rural India.”

LifeConnect is powered by new-gen technology providing seamless 24x7 real-time streaming of patient data to doctors and hospitals while the patient is ambulatory, at home or en route, enabling them to deliver the best care for patients even while they are on the move or remote. Patients will have access to timely clinical intervention and spend less time travelling and seeking appointments to manage their health.

The installation of connected data systems in hospitals and other medical facilities is LifeSigns' primary focus. LifeSigns deploys a dashboard application to clinicians that is adaptable to a variety of settings, such as primary healthcare institutions or hospital facilities. The software will have the capacity to monitor vital signs and other information about patients. LifeSigns' deployed system will merge data from a wide variety of medical devices into a centralised location that can be accessed by qualified healthcare professionals anywhere anytime in their devices or central monitoring in the hospitals.

About LifeSigns:

LifeSigns is a pioneering health tech venture, transforming how patients are monitored – before hospitalization, in-hospital & post-discharge. LifeSigns leverages the latest advances in semiconductors & SoC, Networking, Wireless, Cloud Computing and Analytics to enable this. The company's clinical-grade Biosensor, companion devices, and LifeSigns iMS software platform are ushering patient monitoring from an analogue, manual activity into a digital, wireless & automated activity. LifeSigns has made it its mission to move the healthcare system in this nation one step closer to being on par with the medical practices of the future. It is committed to assisting doctors and nursing professionals in obtaining improved clinical outcomes and automating and streamlining patient monitoring regardless of the location of the patients or clinical caregivers. LifeSigns is the first to bring this solution to India. To know more. Visit, RailTel Corporation

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas. Presently, the optic fiber network of RailTel covers over 61000+ route km and covers 6108+ railway stations across India. Our citywide access across the country is 21000+ kms. RailTel believes that their experience and expertise in handling and undertaking telecom and ICT projects, has led them to be selected for implementation of various mission-mode projects for the Government of India including rolling out the National Knowledge Network, Bharat Net (formerly, the National Optical Fiber Network) and USOF funded optical fiber-based connectivity project in North East India.