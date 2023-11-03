The Cabin Comfort Revolution: A Closer Look At Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 2, 2023 6:45 am - Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market by Type (Electromechanical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type, Seat Class, Component, and Region (2020-2025)

The Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is on a trajectory of robust growth, with a projected market size set to surge from USD 496 million in 2020 to an estimated USD 763 million by 2025. This growth is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The actuation system market for aircraft seats is being driven by a confluence of factors, including the growing demand for premium economy seats and the imperative for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft.

Market Overview:

The market for Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing 223 market data tables and 47 figures, spread across 238 pages. The in-depth Table of Contents provides a valuable roadmap to the market's dynamics, trends, and opportunities.

Download PDF Brochure @

Players:

Major players in the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market include Astronics Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), Crane Co. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany). These market leaders have expanded their operations globally, serving regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their businesses, causing a 7–10% reduction in global production and services for aircraft seat actuation systems in 2020, according to industry experts.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the market is underpinned by various drivers, notably the surge in air passenger traffic and the replacement of aging aircraft, especially in the fixed-wing aircraft segment. The electromechanical segment is projected to be the largest in terms of market value. This growth can be attributed to the versatile application of electromechanical actuation systems for both linear and rotary mechanisms.

Segments and Projections:

OEM Segment: The OEM segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This projection is attributed to the increased demand for customized aircraft, given that retrofitting existing aircraft can be a cumbersome process for airlines.

Rotary Wing Segment: Within the aircraft type category, the rotary wing segment, which comprises helicopters, is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Investment in the commercial helicopter sector in countries such as the US, France, Russia, and Italy, along with government budgets allocated to VIP/VVIP transport, is driving this segment's growth.

Seat Class: Both the first-class and economy-class segments are projected to experience the highest CAGR. The first class boasts luxurious and expensive seating options, while the economy class is favored by the growth of Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs), which provide cost-effective air travel.

Component: The passenger control unit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the retrofitting of existing aircraft, which necessitates upgrading the passenger control units.

Regional Contribution: The North America market is expected to contribute the largest share to the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market from 2020 to 2025. This is driven by the rapid growth of technologically advanced seating systems in the region, with several key players and major airlines headquartered in North America.

Ask for Sample Report @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: