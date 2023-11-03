Variscite Unveils I.MX 95-Based System On Module For Powerful, Next Generation Edge Platforms

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 2, 2023 11:09 am - With impressive graphics, advanced security and safety features, rich connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel – November 2, 2023 – Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced the upcoming release of the new DART-MX95 for high-performance edge applications including industrial, medical, aviation, IoT, robotics, vision-capable and smart edge devices.

Designed for high-end scalable computing, DART-MX95 is based on NXP's i.MX 95 application processor family. This energy flex architecture includes multiple heterogeneous processing domains with up to 6 cores, 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex®-A55, two independent real-time co-processors for safety/low-power, and real-time use, consisting of 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33.

The platform presents an impressive 2D/3D graphics accelerator powered by Arm MaliTM, advanced multimedia, integrated NPU accelerator and ISP, high safety and security capabilities that meet the ASIL-B and SIL2 compliances, and a rich high-speed connectivity set.

“As a Platinum partner with early access to NXP's technology, Variscite has an enormous advantage in developing the next-gen System on Modules that give our customers the ability to create embedded devices of the future today,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite.“The DART-MX95 is a powerful addition to Variscite's DART Pin2Pin family. It expands the scalability options this product family offers and future-proof customer's applications.”

DART-MX95 is part of Variscite's DART Pin2Pin family which enables compatibility with modules based on the i.MX 8M/ 8M Plus/ 8M Mini. The Pin2Pin family provides an extended lifespan, reduced development time, costs, and risks as well as scalability to additional modules.

DART-MX95 key features:

-Up to 6 cores 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex®-A55

-Real-time co-processors 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33

-High-performance NPU for AI/ML operations

-Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 and 128 eMMC

-Wireless: Certified dual-band 802/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4 + BT/BLE5.3

-Connectivity: 2x GbE + 10GbE, 2x PCIe Gen 3.0, 2x USB 3.0/2.0, CAN FD, UART/USART, I2C/I3C, SPI/QSPI and ADC

-2D/3D GPU with support for OpenGL® ES 3.2, Vulkan® 1.2, OpenCLTM 3.0

-Video Encode / Decode: 4K H.265/ H.264 encode, 4K H.265/ H.264 decode

-Display: Up to 4K MIPI DSI, 2x LVDS

-Camera: Dual MIPI-CSI2

-Audio in/out

-Industrial temperature grade: - 40 to 85°C



Availability and Longevity

Variscite's SoM and related evaluation kits will be launched simultaneously with NXP's release of the i.MX 95 silicon and its software. Variscite ensures supply continuity of 15 years to preserve customers' engineering investment for their embedded designs.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

For more information, please contact Variscite's sales team