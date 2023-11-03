Resident Of Azerbaijan's Terter Injured In Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. On November 3, at
about 01:00 (GMT+4), Ali Agalarov, a resident of the Borsunlu
village, Terter district, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine,
Trend reports.
Agalarov received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the
hospital.
The fact is under investigation.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.