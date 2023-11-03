               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AI To Be Used To Combat Tax Evasion In Italy


11/3/2023 12:20:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Italian government is set to use artificial intelligence to boost the fight against tax evasion, according to a decree implementing tax measures linked to the 2024 budget bill, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The decree features a revision of the rules regarding risk analysis, referring specifically to artificial intelligence to find tax dodgers, while respecting privacy regulations at the same time The information generated will be used by the Inland Revenue, with the help of greater interconnection between the agency's database and other public registries.

