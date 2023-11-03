AI To Be Used To Combat Tax Evasion In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Italian government is set to use artificial intelligence to
boost the fight against tax evasion, according to a decree
implementing tax measures linked to the 2024 budget bill, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The decree features a revision of the rules regarding risk
analysis, referring specifically to artificial intelligence to find
tax dodgers, while respecting privacy regulations at the same time
The information generated will be used by the Inland Revenue, with
the help of greater interconnection between the agency's database
and other public registries.
