Explosion Rocks U.S. Military Base In North-Eastern Syria: Report

DAMASCUS, Nov 3 (NNN-SANA) – An explosion rocked a U.S. military base in Syria's north-eastern province of Hasakah last night, a pro-government radio station reported.

The blast was heard at a U.S. military base, located in the Shaddadi area, in what appeared to be a drone attack, according to the Sham FM radio.

No more details were provided, but the base and other U.S. military bases in eastern Syria have been subject to drone attacks recently, against the backdrop of the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, has previously reported that Iranian-backed fighters intensified their drone attacks on U.S. military bases, given the U.S. support for Israel in its military campaign in Gaza.– NNN-SANA

