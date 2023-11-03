Drums Of War Receding As Albanese Heads To China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Fifty years ago this week, Prime Minister Gough Whitlam visited the People's Republic of China, establishing a relationship that has become mutually beneficial in terms of economic growth and development for both China and Australia.

It was in many ways a bold step into the unknown. While the two economies are clearly complementary, their political systems are very different, as today's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, repeatedly points out.

Prior to Labor's election victory in 2022, the Coalition government struggled to manage the necessary ambiguity in Australia-China relations, determining that politics (and in some cases ideology) had to be more important than economics.

Albanese's visit to Beijing, starting this weekend, should be welcomed as it signals an alternative approach to the outright hostility that characterized much of Australia-China relations after 2017.

From 'drums of war' to 'stable relations'

In an Anzac Day 2021 message to his staff, later published to some fanfare in The Australian, the then-Home Affairs secretary, Mike Pezzullo, warned the“drums of war” were beating. It was a clear reference to Australia's tensions with China.

Peter Dutton, the minister of defense, agreed that war with China over Taiwan“should not be discounted”. In an interview days later , he said the Australian Defense Force was“prepared for action”:

Echoing the spirit of Winston Churchill's 1954 comments at the White House that“jaw-jaw is always better than war-war”, the Albanese government has rejected this perspective of the Morrison government.

The new government's formula is to“work towards productive and stable relations with China based on mutual benefit and respect.” Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have both emphasized that Australia will cooperate where it can and differ where it must.