China's Economic Miracle Turns To Fiscal Crisis

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's economic growth“miracle” has begun to be overshadowed by an evolving fiscal challenge. The depletion of local governments' credit capacity has not only crowded out the rising demand for social security expenditure but also undermined the financial health and confidence of Chinese households.

At a critical juncture of structural economic transformation, the sustainability of China's local government credit is a pressing concern for long-term economic growth and social stability.

China's tax revenue sharing reform , orchestrated by then-premier Zhu Rongji in 1994, restructured China's fiscal system to bolster central control of taxation, significantly diminishing local governments' share of tax revenues and weakening their fiscal strength.

As a result, local governments became increasingly reliant on non-budgetary revenue, particularly land use right transactions.

While the severe imbalance in the fiscal revenue structure was concealed during times of

economic expansion , the inherent vulnerabilities of local government credit were always destined to come to the surface in more difficult economic times.

The national goal of maintaining a moderate to high GDP growth rate and the promotion criteria for

Chinese local officials

have both further exacerbated the financial strain. The GDP performance-linked advancement mechanism, paired with China's rapid urbanization, has created a surge in demand for fiscal expenditure at the local level.

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis prompted China to launch a 4 trillion RMB (US$547 billion) fiscal stimulus package, requiring local governments to raise

70% of the funds . In response, local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) were created, allowing local governments to utilize off-balance sheet financing and even shadow banks.

China's local governments are straining under debt piles. Image: Twitter Screengrab