Dubai Airshow Prepares For Biggest Event On Record

Organisers are hopeful this year's Dubai Airshow is set to be the biggest on record, as visitor participation is expected to exceed last year's 104,000 people.

Over 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries across the aerospace, space and defence spectrum are preparing to gather in less than two weeks at the Dubai Airshow site - Dubai World Central. This includes 400 first-time exhibitors and 80+ startups across sectors, including commercial aviation, advanced aerial mobility, space, defence and military, business aviation, and air traffic management.

Set to take place from November 13-17, the 18th edition of the Airshow will welcome many new and returning industry stakeholders to the Emirate, according to officials.“The event will reflect on the recovery and growth of the aviation and wider aerospace sectors in recent years, particularly in the Middle East where passenger numbers continue to rise,” said event organisers.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Middle Eastern airlines posted a 27.3 per cent increase in August traffic compared to the previous year; meanwhile, globally, traffic now stands at almost 96 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

An expanded space pavilion, in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, will be a key feature at this year's edition.

The event will also host a comprehensive conference agenda featuring talks from more than 300 international speakers. Attendance from regional and international airlines will also reflect the strong growth and transformation witnessed across the industry.





Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said,“We are committed to expanding the group's fleet to 318 aircraft and serving 175 destinations. We are entering a new era, and we believe we have everything in place to deliver on our promise to bring the world to Saudi Arabia and demonstrate what the Kingdom offers from a tourism and business perspective.”

The famous static and flying displays will return with an impressive line-up of the world's most advanced aircraft. This year's static display will set a new benchmark, showcasing more than 180 commercial and military aircraft.

