Hussein Maintain Pro League Lead Heading In To Week 7

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The top teams in the Professional Football League have maintained their spotsahead of week 7 of matches kicking off on Wednesday.

Following over a month's break

during which club players were busy on national duty, last week's matches saw the leading teams score wins as standings changed midway through the 12-team group.

In the upcoming week, leaders Hussein who beat Aqaba 4-0 will play 11th placed Ahli; Wihdat, who beat Shabab Urdun 2-0, play Salt who are now 7th after holding Ma'an 2-2. Third placed Faisali ,who upset Ahli 1-0 ,play Jalil who beat Mugheer Sarhan 2-1 to move up to 5th; Ramtha, who beat Sahab 5-1 to hold on to 4th ,next play Maan, while Shabab Urdun play Aqaba, and Sahab play Mugheer Sarhan

Hussein are so far the only unbeaten team but are closely trailed by Wihdat with a postponed match for both.

So far in the season, Wihdat beat Faisali to winthe Jordan Super Cupfor their 15thtimetrying to beatFaisali 's record 17-time wins. Reigning Pro League champs Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield, while the Jordan Cup is still underway.

Last season, three teams split four titles: in addition to being crowned Pro League champs, Faisali also won the 35th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title when they beat Ramtha who in turn upset Faisali to win the 39th Jordan Super Cup.

Wihdat defeated Aqaba for their 11th

Jordan Cup final.



The 2022 league, saw a close-fought contest at both ends of the standings won the league title one point ahead of Wihdat and Hussein who tied in overall points and finished second and third respectively.

They were followed by Shabab Urdun, Aqaba, Ramtha, Ma'an, Salt , Sahab, Mugheer Sarhan, Sarih and Jazira.

A three-time league champ veteran Jazira, were relegated alongside Sarih, while Ahli and Jalil were promoted from the First Division. Jazira's relegation was the fourth time– 1977, 1992, 2003, 2022 after the club was a frontrunner in the past five years and played in the AFC West Asia Zone final in 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, Ramtha won the League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years.



Since the league kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen competing, Faisali are now 35-time record league champs while Wihdat were champs 17 times since they joined in 1980.

Although Faisali are the all-time record holders, Wihdat's record is quite impressive. After four years in the Pro League, they won their first title in 1980 and have gone on to win the majority of titles since then.

Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Amman and Urdun clubs once.



