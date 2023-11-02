Jordan Begins Evacuation Of Citizens Via Rafah Crossing - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday began evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing to be soon brought to the Kingdom.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said that the ministry, through its Operations Centre and the Jordanian Embassy in Egypt, is working to ensure the safe transfer of Jordanian citizens, noting that the evacuation is expected to take several days.



He also said that a team from the Jordanian embassy in Cairo has been dispatched to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to facilitate Jordanians' exit from Gaza.

He urged Jordanians in Gaza to seek assistance from the ministry's operations centre, available 24/7 on the following numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or via email at [email protected] .

Also on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry urged Jordanians not to travel to Lebanon except for "necessary" reasons in light of circumstances engulfing the region.

Qudah said the alert followed emergency plans announced by Lebanese authorities.

The spokesperson called on Jordanian residents and tourists in Lebanon to register on the website of the Jordanian embassy in Beirut: can also seek assistance through the following contact numbers: 0096181699837, 00962799562903, 00962799562471, and 00962799562193 or via

e-mail at [email protected] .