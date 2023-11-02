Citizens Group Offers Mediation Role In Midst Of Crisis

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After holding a meeting on Thursday, 2 the Commission for Civic and Moral Values ​​reported that they would be offering themselves as mediators between all parties in the midst of the crisis in the country.

It follows days of street closures and demonstrations in opposition to Law 406 of October 20, which approves the mining concession contract signed between the State and the company Minera Panamá, SA.

“It is important for the population to understand, specifically the protesters, that we agree with the demonstrations because they are fighting for a specific issue, however, we as workers with vulnerable communities require that a truce be made,” said Marianela de Castillero, member of the Commission.

She stated that efforts should be made to facilitate free access so that humanitarian corridors exist that allow the free transit of medicines, food and fuel because this will facilitate the free coexistence of citizens.

She added that in this mediation they would be the facilitators between the protesters and if possible the State, in addition to all the groups that maintain some disagreement.



