Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 53rd interim report and closing report

02.11.2023 / 20:48 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Acquisition of treasury shares – 53rd interim report and closing report In the period from October 30, 2023 up to and including November 1, 2023, a total of 930 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022. Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) October 30, 2023 10 2.90000 29.00 XETR October 30, 2023 350 2.96000 1,036.00 XGAT October 31, 2023 340 2.90000 986.00 XETR October 31, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT November 01, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR November 01, 2023 230 3.06000 703.80 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including November 1, 2023 amounts to 420,210 shares. This corresponds to an equivalent of 2.58% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. The average purchase price per share was EUR 3.35001. In aggregate, shares were acquired in the amount of EUR 1,407,708.89. The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.



