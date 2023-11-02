India's Demand For Copper See Double-Digit Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) This year, the demand for copper in India has risen to 1522 KT, according to a study by the International Copper Association India. This represents a more than a 200 KT increase from the figures recorded in 2022.

The report noted that for the past two years, the red metal's demand has seen double-digit growth. This comes after a drop was recorded in 2021 as a result of the...

Read More>>

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:



MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN