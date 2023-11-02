Storm Ciaran Cuts Power, Lashes UK With Strong Winds And Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Thousands of homes in southern parts of the United Kingdom (UK) were left without power on Thursday as Storm Ciaran hit the country.

Across Devon and Cornwall, Sussex, Surrey and the Channel Islands, power supplies have been affected by strong winds and heavy rains, UK Power Networks said.

More than 300 schools in southern England have been closed amid warnings that the storm could be life-threatening. Some schools will remain shut on Friday.

About 40 people in Jersey were evacuated after their homes were damaged, as wind speeds have hit highs of 104 mph (about 167 kph) on the island.

“We're still dealing with a lot of calls and working with partners to assess road conditions. Please continue to stay indoors unless your travel is essential,” Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Photos and videos posted online showed roads blocked by fallen trees, rooftops blown off, and windows shattered as a result of the storm.

Storm Ciaran has set a new record for the lowest sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November, according to the Met Office, the country's national meteorological service.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in effect in parts of the UK, with dozens of flood warnings also being issued.

FRANCE

At least two people were killed and 16 others injured on Thursday in France as storm Ciaran whipped the country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

He said the first death caused by the disastrous weather in France was a truck driver.

According to the French daily Le Figaro, the second victim was a man who had fallen from his balcony in Le Havre as the storm lashed the region.

The storm also disrupted mobile communication network in France, affecting hundreds of signal towers and at least a million mobile subscribers, said French Minister Delegate in charge of telecommunication Jean-Noel Barrot on his X account.

As strong gales damaged infrastructure, thousands of homes suffered a blackout, particularly in the regions of Brittany and Normandy. French electricity supplier Enedis confirmed that by 6:00 p.m., more than 684,000 households were still waiting for power supply to resume.

Railway service was also disrupted, and Transport Minister Clement Beaune called on citizens to limit their train travels on Thursday and Friday. The French national railway company SNCF said that falling trees and branches had blocked rail tracks and caused several incidents.

Storm Ciaran started to hit France Wednesday evening. Strong gales of almost 150 km per hour were reported in the western regions on Thursday. Several regions are still on high alert over possible violent winds, floods, thunderstorms and flooding Friday.















