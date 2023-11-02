               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Envoy Meets ICC Prosecutor


11/2/2023 11:02:07 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ambassador of Qatar to the Netherlands Dr Mutlaq bin Majid al-Qahtani, met with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan. During the meeting, developments in the escalation in the Gaza Strip were discussed, and views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest. (QNA)

