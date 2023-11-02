Qatar Envoy Meets ICC Prosecutor

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ambassador of Qatar to the Netherlands Dr Mutlaq bin Majid al-Qahtani, met with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan. During the meeting, developments in the escalation in the Gaza Strip were discussed, and views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest. (QNA)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.