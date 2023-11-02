QNA Hosts Training Course On Editing And Media Monitoring

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded a training course under the title 'Editing and Media Monitoring' at its headquarters yesterday. The five-day course sought to develop and improve the skills of relevant employees in various government institutions, and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge in editing and media monitoring, in addition to training participants on monitoring and analysing news reports published and circulated in all forms of media.

Topics of the training course addressed many important aspects in the field of editing and media monitoring. The course provided a practical training on writing specialised reports and analysing press trends.

It presented a valuable opportunity for employees of the participating institutions to expand their knowledge and improve their skills in the field of editing and media monitoring.

Its participants were trained on effective methodologies for dealing with and analysing information. It was an opportunity for fruitful interaction and exchange between participants, which is an additional value to the training experience, taking into account the needs of the participants and providing an encouraging training environment through the equipped training halls prepared at Qatar News Agency.

The course is part of a series of training courses organised by QNA to train national media cadres and raise their efficiency in specialised media and journalism fields.

Last March, Qatar News Agency inaugurated“QNA Training Halls” at the agency's headquarters in line with its vision for developing cadres in the media field by offering specialised qualitative training programmes, and its keenness on providing the media arena with qualified young Qatari cadres capable of keeping pace with transformations and developments in this important field.

MENAFN02112023000067011011ID1107363944