Qatar Delegation Attends Global Cybersecurity Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from Qatar, led by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) president engineer Abdul Rahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki participated in the Global Cybersecurity Forum, which concluded in Riyadh yesterday.

During the two-day event, al-Malki engaged in a panel discussion titled 'Stimulating Cybersecurity Market through Ecosystem Development'. He emphasised on the importance of thorough planning and budgeting to minimise risks associated with securing systems and sites, highlighting that the expenses involved in recovery far surpass those allocated for initial planning and budgeting. The NCSA president addressed the crucial role of international co-operation in cybersecurity, highlighting the challenges faced in the absence of international laws to curb cybercrimes. He shed light on the successful experience in securing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The third edition of the International Cybersecurity Forum, themed 'Drawing Common Priorities in Cyberspace,' aspired to expand knowledge in cybersecurity, bolster investment, and foster global co-operation in the cyber realm, with a focus on stimulating socio-economic development related to security in cyberspace. The forum encompassed sessions discussing pivotal topics such as cyberspace stability, growth, gaps, mentality, and future developments in cybersecurity.

