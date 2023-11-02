'World Food India 2023': PM Modi To Inaugurate Mega Food Event Today. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the Mega food event 'World Food India 2023 ' .The event will be inaugurated at 10 am in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New DelhiTo strengthen Self Help Groups, the Prime Minister will disburse seed capital assistance for over one lakh SHG members.\"This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing,\" the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement Minister will also inaugurate 'Food Street' as part of World Food India 2023. It will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, wherein over 200 chefs will participate and present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience event aims to showcase India as the 'food basket of the world' and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here

It will provide a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs roundtables will take place with a focus on investment and Ease of Doing Business pavilions will be set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry event will host 48 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, with an emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology event is poised to host participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies. It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, with over 1200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries Netherlands will serve as the partner country, while Japan will be the event's focus country.



MENAFN02112023007365015876ID1107363929