Israel-Gaza War Day 28: Israeli Troops Encircle Gaza City. Top-10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has begun surrounding the Gaza City. A flurry of heavy explosions raised clouds of smoke over Gaza City on 2 November. An airstrike Thursday smashed a residential building to rubble in the Bureij refugee camp several miles south of Gaza City, the Associated Press reported war LIVE updatesHere are 10 updates on the Israel-Gaza war:US President Joe Biden and his top advisors have warned Israel that with growing forces it will become difficult to pursue its military goals in Gaza as the global outcry intensifies about the fall of humanitarian sufferings read: Israel-Hamas war: Why is Egypt resistant to an influx of Palestinians refugees?Israeli military strike killed several people sheltering at school, a UN agency said. While Gaza hospitals are still struggling from the shortages of critical medical supplies 341 foreigners successfully crossed the Rafah border crossings on Thursday, as per CNN. More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).Also read: 'Israel is doing its utmost to prevent loss of lives': Ambassador Naor Gilon as Gaza death toll reaches 9,061The US House of Representatives passed a bill to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel than two dozen top US law firms sent a letter to more than 100 law school deans telling them to take an“unequivocal stance” against antisemitic harassment on their campuses. Antisemitic incidents have soared since the war began, and the conflict has bitterly divided dozens of campuses, including Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania. Presidents at Harvard, Penn, and Columbia University have announced task forces on antisemitism read: Is PM Netanyahu planning to relocate Gaza's population to Egypt? Leaked document reveals...Israel said it would proceed with a tax revenue transfer to the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank but would withhold funds bound for Hamas-ruled Gaza Israeli military said it targeted Lebanon's Hezbollah with a \"broad assault\". The Iran-backed militant group said four of its fighters died in the strike Israel-Hamas warUnrest has increased in the occupied West Bank in tandem with the war in Gaza, with three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to AFP news agency's Hamas government said on Thursday that 195 people had been killed in two days of Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed on his second crisis trip to the Middle East since a Hamas assault triggered a war. Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan at the end of the week is ready to take in cancer patients from Gaza's Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospital, which went out of service on Wednesday after running out of fuel. Earlier the United Arab Emirates said it planned to treat 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza, without saying how they would leave the enclave for the Gulf state.

