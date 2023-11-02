Sandwich Day: Chicken Mango To Peanut Butter, 7 Healthy Sandwich Types

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sandwiches are a versatile meal option, perfect for any time of day. Let's explore 7 delicious sandwich recipes that are not only easy to prepare but also packed with nutrition.
A tropical treat! Juicy grilled chicken breast with sweet mango, red onion, and a hint of lime on a multigrain roll.
A spicy chickpea and cucumber sandwich is a flavorful Indian-inspired delight featuring mashed chickpeas, cucumber, and spices.
Charred bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplant, paired with hummus, rolled in a spinach tortilla. A veggie lover's delight.
Swap out the usual protein with a hearty chickpea salad mixed with Greek yogurt and crunchy veggies in a whole-wheat sub roll.
An avocado sandwich typically consists of ripe avocado slices, veggies, and condiments in between bread, offering a creamy, healthy, and delicious meal.
Spread natural peanut butter on whole-grain bread, add banana slices and/or strawberry, and a drizzle of honey for a satisfying sweet and savory combo.
Layer roasted veggies (bell peppers, eggplant, and zucchini) with hummus on whole-grain bread for a flavorful, veggie-packed delight.
