Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rains To Lash Kerala Today; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts In Various Districts

8.22 AM: After electricity, Kerala govt to hike water tariffs

After increasing the electricity charges, the LDF government in Kerala is reportedly going to hike water charges by 5 per cent from April 1.

The water authority will make a recommendation to the government in February regarding the increase in charges is according to the condition put forward by the central government to raise the borrowing limit. From April 2021, there is a 5 per cent hike in the base tariff. The central recommendation is to continue this every year.

8.15 AM: Ernakulam POCSO court to deliver Aluva murder case of minor girl verdict tomorrow

The verdict will be pronounced on Saturday (Nov 4) in the brutal rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva. The Ernakulam POCSO Court has completed the trial in 26 days. Asafaq Alam, a native of Bihar, has been booked with 16 charges including murder and rape.

Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Heavy rains will continue to lash in Kerala today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert in Idukki district today.

Today yellow alert has been announced in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. At the same time, an orange alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta tomorrow and a yellow alert in

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.