Turkmenistan, Pakistan To Proceed Talks On Spurring Construction Of TAPI Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Turkmenistan and Pakistan proposed to continue further negotiations aimed at increasing the pace of construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Trend reports.

This was revealed following a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of finance and economy Hojamyrat Geldimyradov and Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states' Heads of Government Council in Bishkek.

The parties highlighted at the conference that the effective construction of TAPI projects, power transmission lines, and fiber-optic connectivity along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route will provide a new push to the region's socioeconomic development.

They also highlighted the importance of using all available methods to maximize the existing potential in the trade and economic spheres, hence boosting the volume of bilateral trade.

Among the priority areas of cooperation, the oil and gas industry, energy and others were identified, in connection with which the important role of the work of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission was emphasized.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Muhammetmyrat Amanov and acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan Shahabuddin Delawar during the meeting confirmed the commitment of the parties to bring the TAPI gas pipeline project to full implementation.