Turkmenistan, Pakistan To Proceed Talks On Spurring Construction Of TAPI Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Turkmenistan and Pakistan proposed to continue further negotiations
aimed at increasing the pace of construction of the
Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline,
Trend reports.
This was revealed following a meeting between the Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of finance and
economy Hojamyrat Geldimyradov and Pakistan's Minister of Foreign
Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on the sidelines of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states' Heads of Government
Council in Bishkek.
The parties highlighted at the conference that the effective
construction of TAPI projects, power transmission lines, and
fiber-optic connectivity along the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route will provide a new
push to the region's socioeconomic development.
They also highlighted the importance of using all available
methods to maximize the existing potential in the trade and
economic spheres, hence boosting the volume of bilateral trade.
Among the priority areas of cooperation, the oil and gas
industry, energy and others were identified, in connection with
which the important role of the work of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani
Intergovernmental Commission was emphasized.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, Chairman of
the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Muhammetmyrat
Amanov and acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan
Shahabuddin Delawar during the meeting confirmed the commitment of
the parties to bring the TAPI gas pipeline project to full
implementation.
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107363838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.