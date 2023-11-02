Yemen's Houthis Claim New Drone Attacks Towards Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Nov 3 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi militia, has launched new drone attacks against Israel, hitting several targets deep inside the Jewish regime, according to the militia's military spokesman.

“We will continue our military operations against the Zionist regime, until it stops its aggression on Gaza,” Yahya Sarea said in a statement, broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Wednesday. The statement did not specify what targets were hit, or provide any evidence of the attacks. Israel has not confirmed or denied any new Houthi strikes on its territory.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said, the operation was their fourth against Israel, since the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on Oct 7.

The rebels also claimed that they launched drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets on Tuesday.

The Houthi escalation against Israel comes, amid fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.– NNN-SABA