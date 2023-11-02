Israeli Occupation Forces Shot Dead Fifth Palestinian In West Bank Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- A fifth Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during an incursion into the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Suleiman Mohammad Steiti, a 31-year-old man, from the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces in Jenin, the official news agency (WAFA) reported.

Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries, including one seriously injured in the abdomen, and were transferred to the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city for medical treatment.

This takes the number of the Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 up to 135.

Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities announced that the death toll from the Israeli attacks reached 9,061, among them 3,760 children and 2,326 women, as well as 32,000 injured.

They added that the Israeli occupation force executed 15 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 256 Palestinians. (pick up previous)

