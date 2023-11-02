Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minster and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin to discuss the latest development in Palestine.

GAZA - The first aid batch presented Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived Thursday at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warehouses in Gaza.

KUWAIT - Kuwait-based charities are ratcheting up humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip as the death toll from continued Israeli attacks on the densely-populated Palestinian enclave remains on an upward trajectory.

CAIRO - The League of Arab States called on the international community to take serious and immediate action to stop the vicious war to which the Palestinian people are being exposed.

WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives passed a bill to aid Israel with USD 14.3 billion amid its devastating war on the Gaza Strip which so far claimed the lives of 9,061 Palestinians, the majority of them children and women.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), ratified by 183 countries, excluding the US. (end) ibi