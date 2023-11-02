Newly Mobilized Soldiers Arriving In Dzhankoi From Russia - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Newly mobilized Russian soldiers are arriving in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, with many of them being representatives of national minorities: Buryats, Yakuts, Uyghurs and others.

That's according to the Telegram channel of Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement, Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh agents report that more and more mobilized soldiers arrive in Dzhankoi every day on trains and buses. Most of them are middle-aged. There are many representatives of national minorities: Buryats, Yakuts, Uyghurs and others," the post reads.

According to the movement, special vehicles pick them up and take them to the military town near the airfield.

"The territory of the [train] station is surrounded on both sides of an above-ground pedestrian bridge, so that none of those who arrived could escape. The military police are monitoring this," the partisans said.

The passage to the Dzhankoi train station is closed to civilians.