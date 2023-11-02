Kazakhstan, France To Run Joint Venture For Building Wind Power Plants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Kazakhstan and
France will build wind power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW,
Trend reports.
The corresponding agreement was signed in the presence of
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of
France Emmanuel Macron in Astana.
Thus, as part of the agreement, a joint venture will be created
for a project to build wind power plants with an energy storage
system.
From January through August 2023, trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1
percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).
Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August
2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports
to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted
to $881.8 million.
By the end of 2022, there will be 130 renewable energy
facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of
2,400 MW (46 WPPs: 958 MW; 44 SPPs: 1148 MW; 37 HPPs: 280 MW; and 3
BioPPs: 1.77 MW).
In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be
commissioned.
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107363786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.