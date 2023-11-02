Israeli Raids Kill Palestinian Reporter

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- In Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike tonight killed Palestine TV reporter Mohammed Abu Hattab and eleven members of his family, according to the WAFA News Agency.Journalist Mohammad Abu Hattab, a reporter for Palestine TV, along with 11 family members, including his wife, son, and brother, were tragically killed in the Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in Khan Yunis, the agency said.At least 9159 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, including children, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.