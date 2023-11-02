               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Kazakhstan To Attend Jubilee Summit Of OTS


11/2/2023 7:12:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Mirziyoyev was met at the airport in Astana by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

The president will take part in the jubilee 10th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, which will be held under the motto“Turk Time!”.

The meeting is set to take place on November 3, 2023.

Hosted by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Summit is expected to gather Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, Heads of State/Government from OTS Observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will be in attendance.

