Unlike War In Ukraine, Israeli Conflict Likely To Come To Rapid Political Solution Snyder

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war between the State of Israel and Gaza is much more likely to come to a rapid political solution, whereas the war between Russia and Ukraine will not resolve itself politically anytime soon, because someone has to win and someone has to lose.

The relevant statement was made by Timothy D. Snyder, an American historian and Professor of History at Yale University, in a commentary to Ukrinform, following the theatrical release of the documentary A Rising Fury, which took place in New York on October 27-November 2, 2023.

Commenting on what is common and different between the two present-day wars, Snyder noted:“The war in Ukraine is one of the least morally complicated wars that one can imagine. The aggression and the genocide is all on one side. The horrible propaganda and the terrorism is all on one side. The war between Israel and Gaza is not like that.”

According to Snyder, the Israeli conflict is much more mixed and complicated.

“And I think another difference is that the war in Gaza, I think, is much more likely to come to a rapid political solution, whereas the war between Russia and Ukraine will not come to a political solution anytime soon, because someone has to win and someone has to lose,” Snyder said.

The American professor mentioned that he is very skeptical of the ability of the United States, Europe, or anyone else to directly affect the course of Russian politics. In his words, the only way that Russia can be influenced in the right direction is by supporting Ukraine.

Snyder expressed confidence that it is possible to make a difference in Ukraine.

“If Ukraine gets through this and is a successful, constitutional pluralist society, it then becomes a model for Russia down the line, it shows that such a thing is possible,” Snyder explained.

According to him, many Russians understand this logic, which is that“so long as you fight imperial wars and don't lose, that's where all your politics is going to be.”