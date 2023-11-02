IMF Preparing Mission For Second Review Of Program To Raise Another Tranche Of $900M PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an online conversation, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alfred Kammer discussed the implementation of reforms in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Discussed the implementation of reforms and structural guidelines. Noted progress in this area. The IMF is preparing a mission for the second review of the extended facility program, which will allow for raising another tranche of about $900 million,” Shmyhal wrote.

The interlocutors touched upon the issue of financing the state budget deficit, providing support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and measures aimed at economic growth.

“I welcomed the re-opening of the IMF's office in Ukraine. This is a positive signal for all our partners that Ukraine maintains stability and continues to change,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that, in an interview with Ukrinform, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko stated earlier that the implementation of structural guidelines under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is a priority of the Ukrainian government and an important task of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Facebook