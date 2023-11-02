Ferrari Earnings Up 23.5% Q3, Profit Up 46%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ferrari on Thursday posted third quarter earnings up 23.5% to
1.5 billion euros and net profits up 46% to 332 million euros, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Total deliveries were up 8.5% on the third quarter of last year,
at 3,459 cars, the glamour sports car maker said.
Ferrari also upped its forecasts for 2023 eyeing earnings of 5.9
billion euros compared to the previous estimate of 5.8 billion and
its adjusted EBIT up to 1.57 billion euros from 1.51-1.54.
