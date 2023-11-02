TTB Antivirus Secures AV

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

TTB Internet Security, a leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its continued excellence with an outstanding achievement: AV-Test verification for the third consecutive evaluation, earning a perfect score of 18/18 .

AV-Test, the world-renowned and independent authority in antivirus software evaluation, has once again bestowed its highest accolades- the AV-TEST Seal of Approval, upon our product TTB Antivirus, reaffirming its position as the paramount choice for users across Android, Windows, and macOS platforms.

"We are thrilled and immensely proud to receive AV-Test verification for the third consecutive evaluation, especially with a perfect score of 18/18," stated Fateh Chahal, CEO of Techboy Solutions. "This recognition not only validates our consistent dedication to delivering top-tier protection but also solidifies TTB Antivirus as a market leader in the realm of digital security solutions," he further added.

In this latest round of evaluations, TTB Antivirus demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, achieving a flawless score of 18/18. The product was put through a series of tests for its Protection capabilities, Performance, Usability, and other features.

Under Protection as a Test Parameter, the antivirus was tested using 3038 samples, for protection against the latest Android malware attacks in real-time. Meanwhile, 3269 samples were used to test how well it could detect the widespread Android Malware discovered in the last 4 weeks.

While TTB showed 99.6% efficacy for the former test, which is even higher than the industry average of 99.2%, it showed 100% efficacy for the latter.

In terms of performance, the software was found well-optimized and did not affect the battery life of the sample device that it was installed. Also, it did not slow down the device during normal use, or generate too much traffic. Furthermore, the antivirus also fared well in the usability test with zero false warnings.

This exceptional performance underscores the product's exceptional ability to provide users with an impenetrable shield against an evolving array of digital threats.

TTB Antivirus is designed to offer comprehensive protection against malware, viruses, phishing attempts, and other online threats that compromise user privacy and data integrity.

The perfect score achieved in the recent AV-Test evaluation serves as a testament to the product's unwavering commitment to ensuring airtight security across multiple platforms.

This commendation from AV-Test marks the third consecutive verification, further solidifying TTB Antivirus's reputation as a reliable and consistent guardian of users' devices.

By demonstrating unparalleled excellence in each evaluation, TTB Antivirus has established itself as the preferred choice for individuals seeking top-tier protection for their digital environments.

As TTB Antivirus continues its commitment to setting new benchmarks in security solutions, this third consecutive verification underscores the dedication and expertise of the TTB Antivirus team. For media inquiries, please contact:

