Trans Africa Investment Summit Gathers Momentum With Diverse Participation

The highly anticipated Trans Africa Investment Summit is set to take place from November 9 to 11, 2023, at the stunning Anderita Beach Hotel on the shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe, Uganda. With an impressive list of confirmed participating countries and an exciting lineup of speakers, this event promises to be a hub of innovation, collaboration, and investment opportunities.

As of today, the Trans Africa Investment Summit has garnered participation from a diverse range of countries, showcasing a truly global presence. The list of confirmed countries includes Uganda, the United States, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Canada, Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Madagascar, Indonesia, India, Zimbabwe, Somaliland, Somalia, Zambia, Namibia, the United Kingdom, South Sudan, the UAE, Tanzania, Malawi, Angola, and Sweden.

The theme of the summit is "Destination Africa: Fostering Development Collaboration between Africa and the Diaspora." The event aims to facilitate trade among African nations and the world, providing a physical networking platform to connect with potential clients and partners while attracting investment opportunities for business growth.

Pilot International, led by Chairperson Robinah Nanyunja, a prominent Ugandan businesswoman, will host the event. This marks the second consecutive year that Uganda has been chosen as the host country, emphasizing its growing role as a regional business and investment hub.

The Trans Africa Investment Summit will encompass a wide range of sectors, including Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Climate Change, Transcontinental Investments, Agriculture, Agribusiness, Food Industries, Organic Products, Business Consulting Services, Mining, Oil and Gas, Insurance, SME Financing, Sustainable Development, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Global and Cross-Border Trading, E-commerce, Marketing, Branding, Tourism, Sports, Transport, Infrastructure, Legalization Framework for Investment, and Intellectual Property Rights.

The event will feature insightful sessions, including an opening ceremony with keynote speakers such as Her Royal Highness Queen Ameenata of Ghana, Her Royal Highness Sylvia Nagginda Nabagereka, Queen of Buganda, and other esteemed leaders.

In the "Renewable Energy & Mining" session, experts will discuss topics related to powering Africa with renewable energy, challenges faced by small-scale miners in Africa, and green investment.

The "Africa - Diaspora Cooperation" session will explore mentorship, women empowerment, tourism, franchising, and strategies to bridge the economic divide between Africa and the Diaspora.

The event also includes site-seeing opportunities and a "Women Entrepreneurship Forum Africa" that will address effective team management for SMEs, intellectual property rights protection, fostering innovative entrepreneurship, and accelerating growth in women-led agriculture and SMEs.

The "Match Making & Networking" session will provide valuable opportunities for business-to-business, investor-to-business, investor-to-investor, and investor-to-government connections.

The summit will conclude with a spectacular closing awards ceremony featuring HRH Queen Best Kemigisha, Queen of Tooro Kingdom, as the Chief Guest.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact Delilah Aisu at or visit the event website at us at the Trans Africa Investment Summit in Entebbe, Uganda, and be a part of this unique platform for fostering development collaboration between Africa and the Diaspora, exploring investment opportunities, and connecting with like-minded professionals from around the world.

About Pilot International

Founded in 2006 in Uganda, Pilot International is a private sector driven International Development organization that works in partnerships in over 100 countries globally, whose purpose is to promote global sustainable development.

Pilot International accelerates international development through organizing international conferences & expos; Publishing to advertise and disseminate investments, innovations and enterprises worldwide; Consulting and Implementation of development projects; Provision of membership services to facilitate enterprises network and transact digitally, as well as rewarding and celebrating social entrepreneurs.