Radiotronics UK Is Cutting Through The Noise With The Motorola R2

Background noise from machinery is a little-known workplace hazard and can reduce productivity.

Radiotronics, an authorised Motorola Solutions dealer, has announced the introduction of the Motorola R2 , the first entry level Motorola two way radio capable of background noise cancellation via a new noise suppression technology called Single Input Noise Cancellation (SINC+).

The newly released Motorola R2 with SINC+ enabled will cancel out virtually all background noise. SINC+ utilises advanced algorithms to filter out distracting background sounds, making it possible for users to be clearly heard even in extremely loud environments, meaning that workforces can communicate with clarity without additional audio accessories.

The magic of SINC+ lies within the radio itself. It allows superior noise cancellation without specialist headsets or earpieces because the capability is embedded directly into the radio, a feature that was not previously found in mid-range Motorola radios.

Adding to this remarkable audio innovation, Motorola R2 also has RX Audio Levelling capability which allows the received audio to maintain a consistent volume for clear communication, irrespective of the volume of the transmitted audio, ensuring that messages come across loud and clear.

Motorola R2 is compatible with any other DMR or analogue two-way radio and is available as VHF or UHF. Along with the release of the Motorola R2 is an array of accessories including a newly designed earpiece, multiple battery options, a single-unit desk charger, and a 6-way charger.

Gustavo Daza from Motorola Solutions said: "The MOTOTRBO R2 is slim and lightweight, designed to withstand challenging work environments. With a battery life of up to 26 hours and its superior range, our customers can confidently communicate across multiple shifts and expansive areas to help keep people and property safe."

Chris Jackson from Radiotronics UK said, "The Motorola R2 delivers unparalleled audio quality to businesses thanks to the advanced audio features of the R2 from Motorola Solutions and SINC+ capability. SINC+ enables clear transmission of critical messages in noisy workplaces and clients can enjoy consistent audio levels with RX Audio Levelling. Radiotronics is thrilled to introduce the Motorola R2 to our growing product portfolio."