Yemeni Info. Minister Denounces Houthi Attacks On IDP's Camps In Marib

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 2 (KUNA) - Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muamar al-Eryani has denounced Houthi militia's shelling on displaced people's camps northern Marib for the fourth time during in two months.

In a press statement on Thursday, Al-Eryani said that the systematic target by Houthi militia to displaced people camps shows the militia's negligence to souls of Yemeni people and negligence to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

He pointed out that the militia targeted on September,1, camps of al-Manin and al-Mosallal Hajibah and Shaqman Health Facility in Marib with four rockets while the UN Envoy was in the province, on October,6, the militia targeted al-Mail displaced people camp northern Marib while the Military Advisor of the UN Envoy was in Marib and on October,11, the militia targeted al-Suwaida'a camp by Katyusha rocket.

Al-Eryani warned of repercussions over these attacks, which endanger souls of civilians of women and children and complicating the already disastrous conditions of the displaced people.

He called upon the international community and the UN and its envoy to frankly denounce these attacks by Houthi militia and take serious actions towards this escalation, which diminish peace efforts. (end)

