US House Passes Bill To Aid Israel With USD 14.3 Bln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (KUNA) - The US House of Representatives passed Thursday a bill to aid Israel with USD 14.3 billion amid its devastating war on the Gaza Strip which so far claimed the lives of 9,061 Palestinians, the majority of them children and women.

The 226 to 196 vote fell almost entirely along party lines, with 12 Democrats joining all but two Republicans to move the bill through the lower chamber.

The White House and Democratic lawmakers expressed opposition to the bill because it does not include aid to Ukraine and would enact funding cuts to the Internal Revenue Service.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the House GOP bill a deeply flawed proposal, and warned that the Senate will not take it up.

The Senate "will not be considering this deeply flawed proposal from the House GOP. Instead, we will work together on our own bipartisan emergency aid package that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government and humanitarian aid to Gaza," Schumer said.

In the Senate, there is bipartisan support for aid to Israel and further aid to Ukraine. But in the House, many Republicans are opposed to sending more aid to Ukraine, putting the two chambers at odds.

The Biden administration has threatened to veto the House's legislation, arguing in a statement that it is "bad for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for our own national security." (end)

