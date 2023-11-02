Kashmir Highlands Receive Snow, Rainfall In Plains

According to reports, the ski resort of Gulmarg, including Appharwat peaks, Sonamarg tourist resort received fresh snowfall on Thursday, much to the excitement of the locals and the tourists. Snowfall was also reported from Gurez Valley along the Line of Control (LoC). The snowfall at Razdan Top prompted the district administration to suspend traffic on the Bandipora-Gurez road.

Meanwhile, the plains of the Valley, including capital city Srinagar received light to moderate rainfall dipping day temperature.

Director Meteorological department (MeT) Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain and snow over isolated higher reaches is expected.

However, he said that the weather conditions will improve

from Friday

as there is no significant weather activity

till November 10.

Director MeT said that mainly dry weather is expected

from November 03-November 06while fairly to generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches are expected

from November 07

and 08.

He added that

on November 9

and 10, the weather would remain generally cloudy while light rain and snowfall would occur over a few higher reaches during the period.

Overall, there is no significant weather activitytill 10th November, he said.

Asked about the dip in the temperature, he said there would be change in the temperature in coming days. (With KNO inputs)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now