Kashmir Highlands Receive Snow, Rainfall In Plains

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the prominent hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Gurez received fresh snowfall on Thursday, while rains lashed plains, bringing down day temperature in the Valley.
According to reports, the ski resort of Gulmarg, including Appharwat peaks, Sonamarg tourist resort received fresh snowfall on Thursday, much to the excitement of the locals and the tourists. Snowfall was also reported from Gurez Valley along the Line of Control (LoC). The snowfall at Razdan Top prompted the district administration to suspend traffic on the Bandipora-Gurez road.
Meanwhile, the plains of the Valley, including capital city Srinagar received light to moderate rainfall dipping day temperature.
Director Meteorological department (MeT) Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain and snow over isolated higher reaches is expected.
However, he said that the weather conditions will improve
from Friday
as there is no significant weather activity
till November 10.
Director MeT said that mainly dry weather is expected
from November 03-November 06while fairly to generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches are expected
from November 07
and 08.
He added that
on November 9
and 10, the weather would remain generally cloudy while light rain and snowfall would occur over a few higher reaches during the period.
Overall, there is no significant weather activitytill 10th November, he said.
Asked about the dip in the temperature, he said there would be change in the temperature in coming days. (With KNO inputs)
