A Chinese Physicist Rises After Inspirer Faltered

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A Chinese national has become one of the two recipients of the 2024 Oliver E. Buckley Condensed Matter Physics Prize , the top physics award in the United States, for achieving research breakthroughs in topological quantum materials.

Xue Qikun, 59, from Tsinghua University, was recognized“for groundbreaking theoretical and experimental studies on the collective electronic properties of materials that reflect topological aspects of their band structure.” (Another scientist, Ashvin Vishwanath , 50, from Harvard University, was simultaneously recognized for different work in the same field.)

Xue is the first Chinese national to receive the honor. He helped put Tsinghua University on the laureate list of the Prize, which was named after Oliver Ellsworth Buckley (1887-1959), an American electrical engineer known for his contributions to the field of submarine telephony.

Specialized in scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy and surface materials, Xue would not have jumped into the field of topological quantum materials – which is more about electromagnetism – if Stanford University's Zhang Shoucheng had not inspired him in 2008.

In a recent interview, Xue admitted that he was not a top student at school and had failed in public examinations and admission tests for doctoral programs. But he said he had worked harder after each setback. He said he definitely is a hard-charging researcher as he works from 7am to 11pm every day.



In contrast, the Shanghai-born Zhang was described as a child prodigy. His talent was such that he was admitted to Fudan University, a top Chinese university, at 15, two years earlier than his peers, and earned his bachelor's degree at 18. He then studied in Germany. In 1983, he became a student of Chinese physicist Franklin Yang, a 1957 Nobel Prize laureate, at Stony Brook University in the New York state university system.

He became a US national.

Zhang Shoucheng specialized in condensed matter physics. Photo: Baidu

Yang had once said that Zhang would win the Nobel Prize sooner or later. But instead Zhang plunged to his death from a window of his San Francisco home on December 1, 2018, leaving behind Xue as a rising star in the academic world. Zhang ended his own life due to depression, his family has said, but other accounts express skepticism.