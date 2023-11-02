India Crush Sri Lanka, Secure Semifinal Berth

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) India made history by becoming the first team to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals, delivering a resounding victory over Sri Lanka with a staggering 302-run margin.

The Indian bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's batting lineup, bundling them out for a mere 55 runs in their pursuit of a daunting 358-run target.

Kasun Rajitha was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 14 runs, while only Angelo Mathews and Mahesh Theekshana reached double digits with scores of 12 each.

India's batting prowess was on full display as they posted a formidable total of 357/8 after being asked to bat. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer played pivotal roles in India's batting performance.

Virat Kohli contributed 88 runs off 94 balls, Shubman Gill added 92 runs off 92 balls, and Shreyas Iyer played an explosive innings, scoring 82 runs off just 56 deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja's quickfire 35 off 24 balls provided the finishing touch, propelling India's total beyond the 350-run mark.

The Indian team's dominant batting, led by the inspiring partnership between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, along with Shreyas Iyer's explosive performance, set the stage for their commanding victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

